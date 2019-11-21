Follow
Farma
Featured $6 Gram
Whether you're looking for a deal or a diamond, Farma's got something for you. For example: at least one $6 gram (or lower) on deck at all times. BOOM.
Prices do not include tax.
*[ORG]: Organically Grown
Banana Bread
from Prūf Cultivar
18.9%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Bread
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Beach Wedding #2 [ORG]
from Prūf Cultivar
26.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wedding Cake x Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bermuda Sour [ORG]
from Deschutes Growery
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Bermuda Sour
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubblegum Breath [ORG]
from Fox Hollow Flora
25.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Albert Walker OG x Chemdawg
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBD-Rich Corazon [ORG]
from Yerba Buena
0.64%
THC
14.8%
CBD
ACDC phenotype
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBD-Rich Dragon Snacks [ORG]
from Yerba Buena
4.36%
THC
11.6%
CBD
Blue Dragon D. Fr. x Bl.berry Cooks
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBD-Rich Pineapple Jager [ORG]
from East Fork Cultivars
7.88%
THC
18.2%
CBD
Pineapple Tsu x Jager
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBD-Rich Wesleys Wish [ORG]
from East Fork Cultivars
5.73%
THC
15%
CBD
Pineapple Tsu x Jager
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dosiface #3
from Scissortail Farms
18.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sage Cookies x Sour Grapefruit
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison [ORG]
from Gnome Grown Organics
15.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit [ORG]
from Alter Farms
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Galactic Animal
from Scissortail Farms
19.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
(OG Kush x OG Kush Breath) x GSC
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Garlic Mints [ORG]
from Gnome Grown Organics
27.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
GMO Cookies x Kush Mints
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glazed Apricot Gelato [ORG]
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
18.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Gelato x Legend Orange Apricot
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Head #6
from Scissortail Farms
20.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lemon OG x Faceoff OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Midnight Moon [ORG]
from Pinnacle Organics
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Querkle x Dark Side of the Moon
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Apricot #6 [ORG]
from Prūf Cultivar
21.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Unknown Strain
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Silver Haze [ORG]
from Scissortail Farms
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Triple Chocolate Chip [ORG]
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
21.5%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicanna Punch #3 [ORG]
from Prūf Cultivar
13.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tropicanna Cookies x Papaya Sorbet
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ursa Major [ORG]
from Pruf Cultivar
32%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Unknown Genetics
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Violet Delight [ORG]
from Gnome Grown Organics
18.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Violet Delight
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Voyager #1 [ORG]
from 7 Points Oregon
27.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze Cross
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Sumo #4 [ORG]
from Prūf Cultivar
25%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sumo Tangie x White OG
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
DAB SOCIETY: Golden Goat Live Resin Cartridge
from Dab Society Extracts
74.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
DAB SOCIETY: Lemon OG Cartridge
from Dab Society Extracts
78%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangelo
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
DAB SOCIETY: Obama Kush Live Resin CO2 Cartridge
from Dab Society Extracts
84.4%
THC
2.4%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
DAB SOCIETY: Sour Diesel Live Resin Cartridge
from Dab Society Extracts
76.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
DAB SOCIETY: White Tahoe Cookies Live Resin CO2 Cartridge
from Dab Society Extracts
82.2%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
EVOLVD: ACDC Distillate Cartridge
from EVOLVD
39.4%
THC
36.6%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$27½ g
In-store only
EVOLVD: Crem De La Chem CO2 Distillate Cartridge
from EVOLVD
79%
THC
0%
CBD
Violet Delight
Strain
$27½ g
In-store only
EVOLVD: Gelato #33 Living Resin Cartridge
from EVOLVD
57.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
EVOLVD: Gelatoz CO2 Cartridge
from EVOLVD
71.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
EVOLVD: I-95 Cookies Living Resin Cartridge
from EVOLVD
64.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
EVOLVD: Lemon GSC CO2 Cartridge
from EVOLVD
60.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
EVOLVD: Mangoz Whole Spectrum CO2 Cartridge
from EVOLVD
79%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
