kingcakesoul on October 23, 2019

Are used to come here a lot about a year ago and there’s a reason it’s been a year ago. I’m not sure what happened but the options dropped there’s literally no rosin here now even though their sign says Rosin. They used to get really good high THC sativa’s. And they used to have Mount Hood magic from rosin ranchers. Check the concentrate selection out and see for yourself no Happy cabbage or Echo Electuary nothing. The bud tenders are really the best part of this place even though I’m speaking a year ago. Hopefully this place gets better