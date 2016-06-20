PNWchillin
Always good product and helpful staff. A shoutout to Amen who always gives great recommendations! He makes me feel I'm always taken care of which is why I keep coming back for the good stuff 😊
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Always good product and helpful staff. A shoutout to Amen who always gives great recommendations! He makes me feel I'm always taken care of which is why I keep coming back for the good stuff 😊
Visiting from Hawaii. I wish it was this cheap back home. Ron was really pleasant and answered all of our many questions. He even let us take pictures of the store.
All you have to do is ask for the budtender favorites and they will show you what they really like. Ron sure make is easy every time Im in.
Thank you for the Canna Whupass pen tip Ron
I have been in the store twice and the two employees who helped me were great. Being new to using cannabis to treat anxiety and pain, I’ve done my research, but always end up having questions and they are great sources of help and information. I wish the shop was a little bigger - more than a few customers and it gets crowded.
If you like sativas you will like the jack herer cartridge from two heads. Ron sold it to me and I can't complain it's a very active strain and just what I needed
Thank you Ron for recommending the Bling Factory extracts. Nice price on some quality wax
The wife and I appreciate you guys. Thank you to our budtender Ron for being patient and understanding.
Love this store, love the products and how helpful everyone is. Especially Easton, thank you for always making my day better!
Amen is the man! I've never been in a shop before. Amen made it super easy and fun! "What are you into? Indica, sativa or idontcaredica?"- Amen. This is my spot now.