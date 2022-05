I drove by this building for months. Iv never had the need to buy weed. Iv always had my own. I stopped by in March and I still don't know why. I walked out with not only very good weed- But I made some friends. Fine Fettle feels like home. The staff makes me feel like family. The staff is friendly and knowladgable. The vibe in that store between music, dogs and staff has kept me coming back weekly. see you next week John, Amanda,Chloe,Katie and Mark!