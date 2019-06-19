Our goal is to give you a knowledgeable, comfortable, and enjoyable experience and hope that you leave our dispensary in Fine Fettle. Therefore, we offer a rewards program to say, “Thanks” for being our customer. From your first time in store, we will automatically register you in our rewards program with discounts over time. This discount may be combined with any of our other discount programs. Receive discounts for spending, visiting, referring patients, your birthday, and many more ways for us to say, "Thanks!" Get money back, free swag and accessories, discounts, and others!
All Veterans receive 10% off all purchases!
All senior citizens receive 10% off all products!
If you qualify for low-income assistance at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, you can receive for a 10% (ten percent) discount on all marijuana products in store.