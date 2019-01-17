Dmorey315
I love this location! Amazing staff that know their stuff. The product is great. I can't imagine going anywhere else now.
4.9
10 reviews
Friendly and energetic staff always willing to help good prices and they all know what they doing
Everyone is always wicked friendly & knowledgeable.
Staff always welcoming 😊. Waiting area is also very welcoming filled with information for new/old/transfer patients.Staff also are update with new/old products very helpful information about purchasing if you don’t know.
I love fine fettle! The staff are all super friendly as well as knowledgeable. this is the fifth dispensary I've been to in Connecticut and so far my favorite. highly recommended!
Never have I been welcomed with open arms to a dispensary. I just returned from Denver and this is the first dispensary that made me feel like recreational is coming and they’re ready. Modern facility with beautiful artwork and super friendly staff!
like the online ordering and having items ready for pick up.
Yesterday I had my second visit at FineFettle in Willimantic, CT, and David worked patiently with me to discuss what I should purchase differently from my first purchase back in July that would hopefully help me with my issues, and to hopefully, in the future, get me off my medications, and be on a totally all natural regimen. Thank you David & all the other FineFettle Employee's for all of your help. Kris Siekierski
David is awesome! So glad he was able to help you. Our entire staff is here to ensure you get the medication you need!
I truly enjoy going to the Fine Fettle to get my medication. From the very first visit I felt welcomed and could feel a genuine sense of compassion and helpfulness from each and every employee. The entire staff is very professional while also being down to earth. I really don't think there is a better dispensary out there!
You felt what we mean. A true care for each and every patient that walks in the door, while recognizing everyone is an individual with varying needs.
Very homey atmosphere, I can’t say enough great things about the staff they’re very helpful/knowledgeable, and care about your needs. If you live in the area you should make the switch to Fine Fettle. Their online ordering system has been well thought out, it’s super user friendly.
Glad you like our online ordering program! We wanted to ensure we picked something intuitive and easy to use. We think people should make the switch to Fine Fettle even if it isn't in the area :)