Kolabola1 on October 9, 2019

Yesterday I had my second visit at FineFettle in Willimantic, CT, and David worked patiently with me to discuss what I should purchase differently from my first purchase back in July that would hopefully help me with my issues, and to hopefully, in the future, get me off my medications, and be on a totally all natural regimen. Thank you David & all the other FineFettle Employee's for all of your help. Kris Siekierski