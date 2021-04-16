Hands down, the BEST dispensary in Sacramento. They have a vast selection of products and provide speedy service. Their website is easy to navigate, their prices are reasonable and not only are you regularly offered promo codes, you also accrue points earned every time you order that you can use for discounts. One of the things I like the most is that you have the option to pay by credit card or COD. If at any time, you need help with your order, simply call the number on the website and you'll get immediate help by a REAL person! (I know, right?). The drivers are always courteous and prepared. I have used them more times than I can count and never once have I had anything less than 100% top notch service from beginning to end. I highly recommend Fiori and if this all sounds too good to be true, then go see for yourself. You wont be disappointed. DONT FORGET TO TIP YOUR DRIVER. - Kathy Smith