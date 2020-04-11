219 products
Valid 1/30/2018
15% off your entire purchase!
Monday-Thursday: 6pm-8pm Friday-Saturday: 6pm-9pm Sunday: All day!
Nepalese Kush - Evans Creek Farms
from Evans Creek Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crooked River Blues - Geek Farms
from Geek Farms
28.14%
THC
0.08%
CBD
crooked river blues
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Deadhead OG - Tao Gardens
from Tao Gardens
28.82%
THC
0.71%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Pie - Evan's Creek FArms
from Evans Creek Farms
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orangeade - Knownot Farms
from Knownot Farms
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Orangeade
Strain
$61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Modified Grapes - Knownot Farms
from Knownot Farms
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Talladega Nights - Trichome Farms
from Trichome Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Nigerian Silver Haze
from Tao Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sam's Valley OG - Knownot Farms
from Knownot Farms
22.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Sam's Valley OG
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dawgwalker - Tao Gardens
from Tao Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Kombucha - Knownot Farms
from Knownot Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mars Love Triangle - Tao Gardens
from Tao Gardens
25.49%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gator-Ade - Kings Cannabis
from Kings Cannabis
24.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Gator-Ade
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Granny Mac - Ananda Farms
from Ananda Farms
16.42%
THC
0%
CBD
granny mac
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GSC - Ananda Farms
from Ananda Farms
22.62%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) - Ananda Farms
from Ananda Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Skunk OG - Tao Gardens
from Tao Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Skunk OG
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dogwalker - Tao Gardens
from Tao Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicana Kush - Ananda Farms
from Ananda Farms
27.62%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tropicana Kush
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Comb Shatter - Fat Pack
from Phat Dawg
60.99%
THC
0.37%
CBD
Honey Comb
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Banana Cream CBD FECO - OM Extracts
from OM Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Private Reserve CBD 1:1 FECO - OM Extracts
from OM Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Holy Widow FECO - OM Extracts
from OM Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
P-Tang Pie Live Badder - Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
68.25%
THC
0.15%
CBD
P-Tang Pie
Strain
$371 g
In-store only
Peppermint Pie Shatter - Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
73.51%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Peppermint Pie
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
Citrus Farmer x Cake Crasher Live Badder - Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
60.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Farmer x Cake Crasher
Strain
$371 g
In-store only
Tina Danza Live Badder - Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
63.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Tina Danza
Strain
$371 g
In-store only
Snowcon 3 Live Resin - WLE
from White Label Extracts
66.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Snowcon 3
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Watermelon Pie Breath Rosin - Bo's Nose Knows
from Bo's Nose Knows
62.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Pie Breath
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Watermelon Zkittlez Fresh Pressed Rosin - Bo's Nose Knows
from Bo's Nose Knows
63.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez
Strain
$561 g
In-store only
Viper Cookies Rosin - Bo's Nose Knows
from Bo's Nose Knows
65.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Viper Cookies
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Wookies Live Resin - WLE
from White Label Extracts
66.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Wookies
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Mob Boss X Tre Dawg Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
71.94%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Ghost Dawg X Orange Ghost Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
71.63%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
110 Octane Shatter
from White Label Extracts
68.44%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Lemon Grass Shatter
from White Label Extracts
68.39%
THC
0.16%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
I-95 X Jelly Breath Shatter
from White Label Extracts
68.88%
THC
1.24%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Lost Cause X Mac Sugar Sauce
from White Label Extracts
52.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Purple Martian TOTR - Echo
from Echo Extracts
71.59%
THC
0%
CBD
$441 g
In-store only
