They have a Nice selection of flower just overpriced and service could be a little faster .

Dispensary said:

Hello Sativalover541 and thank you for your feedback! We strive to find the best quality of flower that our great state has to offer and some of those do require a higher price, however, we do have a wonderful selection of $3 and $6 grams that we feel truly represents the best flower that Southern Oregon growers have to offer. It is regrettable that you felt our service was too slow for your liking as we like to give each customer the freedom to take their time and ask as many questions as possible so we can ensure the product we recommend will be best suited to each individual. Feel free to ask for a manager on your next visit and mention this review so we can make sure you enjoy your Fireside experience to the fullest. We look forward to your next visit!