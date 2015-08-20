Cat_Woman
First time in I was greeted by the kindest, sweetest and welcoming lady! She is awesome, makes you feel very welcome and valued. The bud tenders are super knowledgeable and offer up their own experiences and those of others when I ask. I smell just about everything, I am all about the terps and they are quite patient with me :) I have been back several times and will continue to return. I have been to other dispensaries here locally and the vibe is just not the same and the flower is not treated as well as they do here. I completely recommend giving them a visit.
Thank you for your kinds words :) We strive to do our absolute best everyday for wonderful customers such as yourself. Looking forward to serving you in the future!