Weedler503 on October 25, 2018

I recently starting working downtown Oregon City. This shop happens to be the closest to my new job so I thought I check it out. My first time in Spencer turned me onto the Gelato 33 x TK flowers (for my wife Raging503). She loved it. After I finally tried it, WOW. I usually stick to concentrates but after tasting this flower I am craving flower again. Great job guys, keep up the good work