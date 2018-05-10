Follow
Five Zero Trees West
9715447828
Veteran Discount
Valid 10/5/2018 – 10/6/2022
With valid uniformed service card, Veteran's get a 10% discount on all regular price items!
Restrictions apply, discounts not stackable.
Honored Citizen Discount
Valid 10/5/2018 – 10/6/2022
We prefer the term "experienced stoners." For those 65 and over, we offer a 10% discount on regularly priced items.
Restrictions apply, discounts not stackable.
CO-2uesday
Valid 9/1/2018 – 9/2/2022
15% off ALL cartridges!!! EVERY TUESDAY! (Excluding Pax Pods)
TUESDAYS ONLY! Restrictions apply, discounts not stackable
~Shatter Day~
Valid 9/29/2018 – 9/30/2022
20% OFF ALL SHATTER!! Saturdays only! Come get your weekend started right! :)
Restrictions Apply. Discounts Not Stack-able.
Munchie + Merch Monday!
Valid 9/17/2018 – 9/18/2022
Hate Mondays? Well you'll hate them a lot less if you eat some dank edibles! All of our edibles will be 15% off, as well as all apparel will be 20% off!
Discounts NOT stackable. Restrictions apply.
Thirsty Thursday aka Therapeutic Thursday
Valid 9/20/2018 – 9/21/2022
20% off Beverages ~ CBD Apothecary 20% off
Restrictions apply, discounts not stackable.
Treat Yo Shelf aka Flower Friday
Valid 10/5/2018 – 10/6/2022
1/8th's 1/4's and 1/2's of select strains drop a shelf in price!
Restrictions apply, discounts not stackable.
CBD & Self Care Sunday
Valid 9/9/2018 – 9/10/2022
Every Sunday get 20% off Sacred Herb products or 10% off any other CBD product!
Restrictions apply, discounts not stackable.