About this dispensary
Flavas24/7
Welcome to Flavas24/7. We are The Best Thing Smoking! For 7 years we have been the go to marijuana collective and delivery service. Please order for delivery or Preorder for curbside pick up at our Oakland Location. Please preorder Before 10 PM. Questions? call us @(415)955-7959 or Email us @ treehouseflava@gmail
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
License C9-0000466-LIC
cash acceptedmedicalrecreationaldeliverymedical delivery
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
6am-10pm
6am-10pm
6am-10pm
6am-10pm
6am-10pm
6am-10pm
7am-10pm
