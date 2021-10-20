I ordered my pickup at 5pm. They called at 5:05 to ask when I would be available to stop by for my pickup order. I said I would be done grocery shopping in about an hour. I was late but I updated them about it on the leafly chat and they did not respond. I came to pick up my order, it was a warehouse. No one was there. I called, and the guy said that he was in Antioch, he had left because I was late. He offered to deliver later that night. I said okay. The store closes at 10pm. At 8:45 I asked for an ETA. He said they would be there by 10pm at the latest. At 9:58 he says he’s outside. I go outside and no one is there. I call him and he says he is still in Antioch. He asks if he can send his cousin to deliver some other strain to me for a lower price but the cousin will get here in 10 minutes. I say fine. At 11:20 his cousin calls saying he is here but he is actually 3 miles away because he received the wrong address. 6 hours and 40 minutes after I ordered the weed, I receive it. Definitely will not do business with Flavas again.