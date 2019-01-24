Welcome to Fleet Flower. We are an independent, locally-owned, delivery-only cannabis retailer providing prompt, profession, and discreet service to the following Sacramento-area communities: Downtown, Midtown, East Sacramento, and West Sacramento; Land Park, Curtis Park, and Tahoe Park; North and South Natomas; Arden-Arcade, Carmichael, Fair Oaks, Rancho Cordova, and Orangevale; Antelope and Citrus Heights; Folsom, Granite Bay, Roseville, and Rocklin. We specialize in landrace and old school strains, hard to find sativas and indicas, as well as hashish made using traditional methods. We do not stock cannabis grown indoors because of the massive carbon footprint associated with such grows. While we encourage you to place your order online through Leafly, please note that we will require additional documentation and insist on speaking to you on the telephone prior to your first delivery. Call or text 916-698-0013 for details. As a rule, we do not meet first time customers in public places. We also do not deliver to hotels or raucous parties or individuals who seem inebriated or otherwise impaired. When delivering to large apartment complexes with limited and/or distant guest parking, we insist that certain special protocols be observed. Generally we can get your delivery to you in 30-90 minutes from when your registration is complete, although this will depend on how busy we are and prevailing traffic conditions.