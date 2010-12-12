vapemeawaysac
I love spending time inside Florin! The budtenders are all fun-loving and happy and everyone is always in such a good mood! They take the time to get to know their customers and their personal tastes, so everyone gets an individual experience! They have a great selection of flower and vapes of all kind, including Heavy Hitters. As a Brand Ambassador for Heavy Hitters, I get to spend time here once a month bringing customers information and promotions! It is always a nice time, the budtenders are easy to talk to, customers are always taken care of, and there is overall a happy vibe in this shop! The natural lighting inside doesn’t hurt either! Florin wellness center is a great place to buy weed and it’s just right off the freeway!