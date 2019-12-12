169 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 64
Show All 41
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$170
Deals
1 Month Membership and $15 off your first order!
Valid 11/13/2019 – 12/1/2020
Get a 1 month membership and $15 off your first order on FLOWERCOMPANY.COM to gain access to wholesale cannabis! Use code LEAFLYFC
Use code LEAFLYFC on FLOWERCOMPANY.COM for a free 1 month membership and $15 off your first order!
1 Month Membership and $15 off your first order!
Valid 11/13/2019 – 12/1/2020
Get a 1 month membership and $15 off your first order on FLOWERCOMPANY.COM to gain access to wholesale cannabis! Use code LEAFLYFC
Use code LEAFLYFC on FLOWERCOMPANY.COM for a free 1 month membership and $15 off your first order!
All Products
Sherbacio
from AlienLabs
21.84%
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
Forbidden Fruit
from Maven Genetics
14.47%
THC
___
CBD
$26⅛ oz
Green Fire OG
from Maven Genetics
17.03%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Green Crack x Fire OG
Strain
$81 g
Rollins
from Floracal Farms
25.34%
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
GMO
from Kings Garden
31.79%
THC
___
CBD
$56⅛ oz
Mimosa
from Maven Genetics
20%
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
Sonoma Cake
from Floracal Farms
25.41%
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ oz
Tangie
from Maven Genetics
20.16%
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
Fuelato
from Connected Cannabis Co.
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
Gushers
from Connected Cannabis Co.
25.22%
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
Baklava
from AlienLabs
25.39%
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
Lemon Bean
from Floracal Farms
20.3%
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
OG
from Maven Genetics
25.85%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
Blackjack
from Heartstone Farms
15.33%
THC
___
CBD
$17⅛ oz
SFV OG
from Flower CO.
21.91%
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
Platinum OG
from Flower CO.
14.77%
THC
___
CBD
$19⅛ oz
Sour Diesel Lemon Kush
from Flower CO.
20.84%
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
Purple Punch
from Flower CO.
18.23%
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
Remedy Smalls
from Flower CO.
0.46%
THC
12.53%
CBD
$24½ oz
Suzy Q.
from Flower CO.
0.78%
THC
18.6%
CBD
$13⅛ oz
+1 more size
Ready to Roll - Blueberry Cookies
from Flower CO.
13.8%
THC
___
CBD
$20½ oz
Sherbert
from Heartstone Farms
20.49%
THC
___
CBD
$17⅛ oz
DJ Short Blueberry
from Full Moon Farms
20.73%
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
Northern Berry
from Full Moon Farms
17.17%
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
Mendo Breath
from Amaranth Farms
19.26%
THC
___
CBD
$17⅛ oz
Sour Diesel
from Amaranth Farms
20.47%
THC
___
CBD
$17⅛ oz
Purple Punch
from Flower CO.
17%
THC
___
CBD
$20½ oz
Maven OG
from Maven Genetics
23.25%
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
OG Kush
from Flower CO.
21.16%
THC
___
CBD
$1701 oz
Lemon Rocks
from Flower CO.
20.65%
THC
___
CBD
$1701 oz
Tropic Berry OG
from Flower CO.
22.43%
THC
___
CBD
$1701 oz
Watermelon OG
from Heady's
17.75%
THC
___
CBD
$591 oz
Lambo OG
from Flower CO.
14.65%
THC
___
CBD
$11⅛ oz
Pie Hoe #5
from Kings Garden
24.5%
THC
___
CBD
$56¼ oz
Cake Walk
from Kings Garden
30.49%
THC
0.58%
CBD
TRUE OG X GSC
Strain
$56¼ oz
Moonbow
from AlienLabs
23.31%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
Pie Hoe Live Shatter
from Kings Garden
71.84%
THC
___
CBD
$231 g
Banana OG Diamonds
from Kings Garden
77.02%
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
The White Diamonds
from Viola
79.92%
THC
___
CBD
$321 g
Presidential OG Terp Sugar
from Viola
86.29%
THC
___
CBD
$381 g
12345