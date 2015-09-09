Speedychiefer710
friendly helpful employees
4.4
10 reviews
The budtenders are my favorite and treat you like budfriends. They have this cool dude named Christian who works there whose my new favorite and the best budtender in the biz. great prices on cartridges and shatter. Whichever type of stoned you want they always recommend a great high. I've never been made to feel more welcomed in my life. Plus medical patient giveaways. Who else can say they do the same? Oh yeah I almost forgot, I didn't know how awesome edibles were until I tried some of that tasty dankness. I tried them years ago by chance since it was along my route. years later and I rarely go elsewhere.
Great dispo decent prices and good service, some of the bud tenders could be more educated about the products in the store, when I asked one of the male bud tenders how some of the dabs were. His reply was “oh dude their fiiiirrrrreeeeeee” no info about head High or if it could cause me anxiety over all good shop though
so this place used to be super expensive but their prices are now reasonable and they do have tasty flower.
Medical Giveaway? This place offers a giveaway on the 15th and 30th of every month to help medical cannabis patients. Sounds great right? Well they have had the same strain for several months, it is completely dried out, and not dispensary quality, let alone medical quality. Whatever happened to give the best to the patients and sell whatever is left? My overall opinion is it appears that they are trying to make it look like they care about the patients but they don't.
As this establishment has been helping the medical community for many years now. From its old location of Kush MD, And to the new downtown location. They have been Continually providing quality medicine, and concentrates /RSO to those in need the Eugene area. Good Flower From Soil! THANK YOU. FROM THE MEDICAL COMMUNITY!
My interactions with all staff have been very professional. Quality of all product has met or been above my standars. Bud tenders are very knowledgeable and helpful with finding me exactly what I’m looking for. I have never been dissatisfied with anything from this location. I tend to visit this location on Saturdays because the parking is free on Charnelton.
I think this place is awesome. Its such a lovely dispensary with all the art in there and I love the music they have playing all the time too. Sometimes I feel like I could just hang out in there on my breaks from work, but I don't think they would want that to happen. They have some of the best flower in town and it never seems old like some of the other places I have purchased from. I like the bud tenders now though they used to have a couple of bud tenders that didn't seem like they wanted to be there but since they have been gone the places energy has been totally great. I love the one Bud Tender Ryan I think is his name hes so sweet and always very helpful. keep up the good work guys!
Overpriced sub-par herb. Would not recommend save ur money and time go elsewhere. Shady employees with little industry knowledge. Poor selection poor service they just want ur money.
Cool store. Love the decor but when I had to look at 10 strains before finding 2 really good ones, thats a red flag. Not to mention when I asked what farm the weed I liked was from, the guy had no idea. It wasn't listed on the jars or anywhere in the store. I thought OK maybe he's new, but when he asked the other budtender (who was on his phone at the time might I add...so unprofessional) and he just said ummm we can print out a label to find out. Budtenders should know not only the farm but how the weed was grown. Really disappointed in the service and knowledge here. When theres so many shops in town you should probably educate your budtenders a little bit on the product you're carrying.