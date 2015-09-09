laffsalot on March 1, 2018

I think this place is awesome. Its such a lovely dispensary with all the art in there and I love the music they have playing all the time too. Sometimes I feel like I could just hang out in there on my breaks from work, but I don't think they would want that to happen. They have some of the best flower in town and it never seems old like some of the other places I have purchased from. I like the bud tenders now though they used to have a couple of bud tenders that didn't seem like they wanted to be there but since they have been gone the places energy has been totally great. I love the one Bud Tender Ryan I think is his name hes so sweet and always very helpful. keep up the good work guys!