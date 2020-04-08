839 products
Deals
10% off NOW!
Valid 12/14/2018 – 1/1/2021
You can receive 10% off your entire purchase if you leave us a positive review on Facebook, Google, Yelp, Leafly, or Weedmaps!
*1 discount per vote per person*
All Products
Red Congolese by Green Bluff
from Green Bluff
20.21%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Red Congolese
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Columbian Gold by Green Bluff Greenhouse
from Green Bluff Greenhouse
11.98%
THC
7.6%
CBD
Columbian Gold
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Christmas Cookies by ORGROW
from ORGrow
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Christmas Cookies
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Rainmaker by Soulshine
from Soulshine
25%
THC
0.71%
CBD
Rainmaker
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple by Burnwell
from Burnwell
18.23%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Pineapple
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
SuperMax by Hygge
from Hygge
18%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Spray Tan by Mother Earth
from Mother Earth
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Spray Tan
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Slymer by Smokey Point Productions
from Smokey Point Productions
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Slymer
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Limonata by Avitas
from Avitas
25%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
King Freeze by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
23%
THC
0.09%
CBD
King Freeze
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Midnight Splendor by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Midnight Splendor
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Pearly Girl #1 by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Pearly Girl #1
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Orange Kush by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Kush
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Dutch Hawaiian by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
24%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Dutch Hawaiian
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
PineX by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
22%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Ace Of Spades by ORGROW
from ORGrow
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Ace of Spades
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Crunk Boat by Mother Earth
from Mother Earth
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Crunk Boat
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Strawberry Creme by Landrace
from Landrace
21.12%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Liberty Haze by Virginia Co.
from Virginia Co.
31.69%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Liberty Haze
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Quantum Kush by Conscious Family Farms
from Conscious Family Farms
23.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Quantum Kush
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian Dutch by Mt Baker
from Mt Baker
18%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Hawaiian Dutch
Strain
$111 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Fifth Element by Mt Baker
from Mt Baker
24%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Fifth Element
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies by Sacred
from Sacred
25.2%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Starfighter by ORGROW
from ORGrow
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Starfighter
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Spray Tan by Mother Earther
from Mother Earther
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Spray Tan
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Cherry Punch by Primo
from Primo
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Punch
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Platinum Punch by Primo
from Primo
11.61%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Divinity by Primo
from Primo
18.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Divinity
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Frankenstein by Seattle Marijuana Company
from Seattle Marijuana Company
22.66%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Frankenstein
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Tay Berry by Seattle Marijuana Company
from Seattle Marijuana Company
15.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Tay Berry
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Oregon Diesel by Seattle Marijuana Company
from Seattle Marijuana Company
17.81%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Oregon Diesel
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Max by Hygge
from Hygge
18%
THC
___
CBD
$75¼ oz
In-store only
Kimbo Kush by Avitas
from Avitas
22%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pink Lemonade by ORGROW
from ORGrow
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Lemonade
Strain
$71 g
In-store only
Lime Breath OG by House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
19.22%
THC
1%
CBD
Lime Breath OG
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dubb Breath by House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
17.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Dubb Breath
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Dolato by Clandestine
from Clandestine
15%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Animal Gas by Freddy's Fuego
from Freddy's Fuego
24.92%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Animal Gas
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Frida by Raven
from Raven
5.29%
THC
10.6%
CBD
Frida
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Huckleberry Pie by Sweetwater Farms
from Sweetwater Farms
20.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Huckleberry Pie
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
