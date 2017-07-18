Sandra6969
The eccentric smells accompanied by the exotic eye candy makes this stores ambiance all too pleasurable. This store has everything and more to fit anyone’s marijuana needs. I recommend anyone and everyone.
4.8
10 reviews
Best place around with THE best staff, hands down.
Everyone here is great. They know how to hire great people who are extremely helpful.
Knowledgeable & respectful staff. Great products & deals
Always great service. Employees are helpful, friendly and knowledgeable about products & promotions.
hands down my favorite shop in pullman, they have the chillest budtenders who really know their stuff. best oil selection around and they always try to get you the best deal possible. keep up the great work, a must stop shop in pullman
love this place
By Far my favorite dispensary!! Huge selection, great deals, and knowledgeable friendly staff!! Who needs to go anywhere else when Floyd's can meet you needs and then some!! Thanks everyone!!
Very good looking shop, a lot of product to choose from. The Budtenders are friendly and nice people, definitely trained well to deliver a good sales pitch, comparable to one delivered by a used car salesman. Be wary of the harvest dates on a lot of Floyd's products that might be pushed your way. Definitely a large selection of 1+ year old product for full price.
Love our new buddtender up from Spokane. Very cool smart kid!