436 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 73
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$160
All Products
True Lemon OG by Urban Farms
from Unknown Brand
19.81%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Burn by Lingo Farms
from Unknown Brand
19.17%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue City Diesel by Davis Direct
from Unknown Brand
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Diesel
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Red Lebanese by BJ's
from Unknown Brand
16.92%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Fields by Decibel Farms
from Unknown Brand
18.1%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Strawberry Fields
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner B's by Glas Farms
from Unknown Brand
10.44%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ACDC by Laughing Dog Farms
from Unknown Brand
0.6%
THC
15.02%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Raspberry Boogie by Davis Direct
from Unknown Brand
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$1.431 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass Trim by Floyd's
from Unknown Brand
6.15%
THC
10.72%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer by Urban Pharms
from Unknown Brand
19.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Oregon Star Trim by Noblecraft
from Unknown Brand
19.59%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$1.431 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Juicy Fruit by Hush
from Unknown Brand
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Juicy Fruit
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Dog by Sasquatch Valley Farm
from Unknown Brand
18.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Do-Si-Dos Trim by Floyd's
from Unknown Brand
12.63%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dragon OG by Avitas
from Unknown Brand
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBDiesel by Laughing Dog Farms
from Unknown Brand
4.54%
THC
12%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert by West Coast
from Unknown Brand
12.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$1.431 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Double Tangie by Bradford Three
from Unknown Brand
14.15%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
4G by Urban Pharms
from Unknown Brand
16.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Solstice Trim by Noblecraft
from Unknown Brand
23.87%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$1.431 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Kush by West Coast
from Unknown Brand
16.41%
THC
0%
CBD
West Coast Dawg
Strain
$1.431 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ewok A's by BJ's
from Unknown Brand
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Black by Floyd's
from Unknown Brand
10.68%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple by Urban Pharms
from Unknown Brand
16.94%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Loud Dream by Green American
from Unknown Brand
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Loud Dream
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Pineapple by Floyd's
from Unknown Brand
12.04%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bleugenius by Eugenius
from Unknown Brand
0.43%
THC
12.5%
CBD
Bleugenius
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SFV OG by Green Queen Farms
from Unknown Brand
23.78%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Green Queen
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Deadhead OG by Davis Direct
from Unknown Brand
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Citrus Sap by Davis Direct
from Unknown Brand
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Sap
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue by Avitas
from Unknown Brand
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sosa
from Unknown Brand
12.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$1.431 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Meister by Kismet Farms
from Unknown Brand
14.01%
THC
0.53%
CBD
$1.431 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glitter Apples by Celedon Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
22.63%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dutch Treat by LBC Farms
from Unknown Brand
20.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Sour by Troutman
from Unknown Brand
19.66%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by Cannalife Solutions
from Unknown Brand
21.07%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Fire by Delta Mantra (green)
from Unknown Brand
14.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Purple by Lingo Farms
from Unknown Brand
19.99%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Widow by Urban Farms
from Unknown Brand
17.29%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 11