ns421 on July 19, 2019

Nice selection of reasonably priced flower, prerolls and everything else. Some of the same strains from the same growers that other dispensaries in the area price much higher. There’s also something to be said for friendly staff, such as the young lady working Thursday afternoon, who let you take your time and also gives plenty of relavent information along the way. Many places barely update their leafly menu, but it’s nice to know somewhere tries to stay up to date while also trying to improve.