3.7
10 reviews
Great selection, best bang for your buck
Always a selection of wax and edibles.
Love the location
I loved their customer service! Huge selection of great anything marijuana related! Awesome selection of joints
Big fan of Floyd’s, this location just sucks. The service wasn’t awful, but the weed I received was not only mostly stems, but just tasted like dirt weed and half of it I sadly threw away. Really disappointed, won’t be going back to this specific location.
Cannabis are no longer fine. it's like eating dirt.
The tenders are the best
This place is a joke! Their prices on Leafly were nowhere near the actual prices. Leafly’s are much lower than the actual prices in store. The weed, itself, is really terrible weed, too and they are selling it at a higher end price. Don’t waste your time here, go somewhere else.
Same stuff as the other locations, kind of a seedy area, but the staff's cool, shop is clean, and it's a way shorter trip to get here.
Nice selection of reasonably priced flower, prerolls and everything else. Some of the same strains from the same growers that other dispensaries in the area price much higher. There’s also something to be said for friendly staff, such as the young lady working Thursday afternoon, who let you take your time and also gives plenty of relavent information along the way. Many places barely update their leafly menu, but it’s nice to know somewhere tries to stay up to date while also trying to improve.