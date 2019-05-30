We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Can’t wait to visit once I move back. The only dispensary I see with high THC concentrate in Miami.
roseycheeksxx
on February 9, 2020
Fast friendly service. Great staff. I recommend this place to all my friends
RDA730
on February 3, 2020
This continues to be the best dispensary in the state and possibly the US that I’ve visited. From the great music in the waiting room to the awesome employees products and management. I don’t go anywhere else.