Deals
Top Shelf Tuesday
10% off all of our top shelf flower.
Cannot be combined with other offers.
All Products
Garlic Sherb by Urban Canna
from Urban Canna
24.32%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Garlic Sherb
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Forum Cookies by Focus North
from Focus North
18.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Forum Cookies
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Ego Checker by Urban Canna
from Urban Canna
25.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Ego Checker
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Foxxhole by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
22.03%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Foxxhole
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Cement Shoes by Applegate River Roots
from Applegate River Roots
15.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Cement Shoes
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Cake Crasher by Urban Canna
from Urban Canna
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Cake Crasher
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Black Cherry Punch by High Noon Cultivation
from High Noon Cultivation
27.12%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Black Cherry Punch
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Purple Drink by Diamond Canna
from Diamond Canna
22.51%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Purple Drink
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Purple Punch by Everbloom
from Everbloom
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Point Break #8 by Eugreen No-Till
from Eugreen No-Till
21.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Point Break #8
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Watermelon Gelato by Eugreen No-Till
from Eugreen No-Till
23.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Gelato
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Sour Patch Kids by Diamond Canna
from Diamond Canna
15.51%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sour Patch Kids
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Garlic Breath by Eugreen No-Till
from Eugreen No-Till
23.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Garlic Breath
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Sundae Driver by Eugreen No-Till
from Eugreen No-Till
21.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin #4 by B-Force
from B-Force
22.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin #4
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Gelato Cake by Urban Canna
from Urban Canna
21.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Gelato Cake
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Alien Rock Candy by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
26.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Jet Fuel Gelato by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
18.59%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Jet Fuel Gelato
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Orange Mac by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
26.1%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Orange Mac
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Gelato 33 by SugarBud
from Sugarbud
20%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Gelato 33
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Triple Chocolate Chip by High Noon Cultivation
from High Noon Cultivation
24.45%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Irish Cream by High Noon Cultivation
from High Noon Cultivation
24.06%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Irish Cream
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Sunset Mac by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
21.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sunset Mac
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Platinum OGKB by High Noon Cultivation
from High Noon Cultivation
18.89%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Platinum OGKB
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Champagne Cake by Lucky Lion
from Lucky Lion
25.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Champagne Cake
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Gorilla Erotica by Eugreen No-Till
from Eugreen No-Till
21.09%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Gorilla Erotica
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Blueberry Diesel by Puds Buds
from Puds Buds
23.77%
THC
0.66%
CBD
Blueberry Diesel
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Mac 1 by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
26.11%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mac 1
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Hidden Pastry by SugarBud
from Sugarbud
22.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Hidden Pastry
Strain
$49each
In-store only
Mango Kush by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
24.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Sizzurp by High Noon Cultivation
from High Noon Cultivation
19.61%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sizzurp
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Mochi by Applegate River Roots
from Applegate River Roots
16.39%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mochi
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Animal Face by SugarBud
from Sugarbud
26.5%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Animal Face
Strain
$49each
In-store only
Juice Boxxx by Fox Hollow Flora
from Fox Hollow Flora
22.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Juice Boxxx
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Rainbow Krush by Noblecraft
from Noblecraft
21.52%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Rainbow Krush
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Lemon Royal #2 by Eugreen No-Till
from Eugreen No-Till
27.54%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Lemon Royal #2
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Pineapple Cookies by High Noon Cultivation
from High Noon Cultivation
21.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pineapple Cookies
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Kitchen Sink by Eugreen No-Till
from Eugreen No-Till
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Kitchen Sink
Strain
$49each
In-store only
Roasted Garlic Margy by Cold Frame
from Cold Frame
27.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Roasted Garlic Margy
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Mendo Ultraviolet by High Noon Cultivation
from High Noon Cultivation
27.51%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mendo Ultraviolet
Strain
$14each
In-store only
