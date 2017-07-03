GoofyGimpyChick1972 on July 9, 2019

Good staff, decent selection; keep an eye on the sales! Great selection of shatter; not as much bud but it’s good quality. The Funk Extracts are fantastic. We’ve been to this shop (RECOMMENDED), Southern Oregon CC (NOT RECOMMENDED), and Cafe Verde (decent). Forward will help you find which strain is best for you and that is HIGHLY appreciated. Cafe Verde? Depends on the bud tender. Southern Oregon CC? Steer clear. You’ll do fine at Forward.