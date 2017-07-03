yayweed1113
great people and awesome friendly service
4.7
10 reviews
The vibe in there is great and all the employees are super friendly and help you pick exactly what you need/want! Best dispensary in Grants Pass!
wonderful customer service and great prices....I have referred several people there....
People are super nice! They only ever have fire product, their stash is somewhat limited but I promise they will have any type of concentrate from 1:1, sauce, type-a, and solvent less!
Good staff, decent selection; keep an eye on the sales! Great selection of shatter; not as much bud but it’s good quality. The Funk Extracts are fantastic. We’ve been to this shop (RECOMMENDED), Southern Oregon CC (NOT RECOMMENDED), and Cafe Verde (decent). Forward will help you find which strain is best for you and that is HIGHLY appreciated. Cafe Verde? Depends on the bud tender. Southern Oregon CC? Steer clear. You’ll do fine at Forward.
Very comfortable atmosphere. Staff was super knowledgeable and friendly. Great experience!
always come here, they are the best!
This place is a joke there prices are all over the place. I can get 90-95 % of the products they carry for half of the price and sometimes more than that at just about all the other dispensaries. Fair prices =fair policies= fair practices = Happy Customers= Repeat business.. when they've dropped there prices I might stop in but until then I'm gonna save my money
Do not shop here. I bought some flowers that were hermed out bad, when I asked to exchange it for something else they told me I couldn’t and did absolutely nothing to make it right. It’s a shame too because I’ve spent a lot of money here since they opened a few years ago. I typically spend 200 a week here , not anymore. Also will be telling everyone I know to avoid this place.
Savannah is great! always smiling and happy to serve us!