Prices for top shelf were a bit lower here than in my hood. good selection. good service. good atmosphere. no complaints.
4.9
10 reviews
I’ve been going to this dispensary for over a year and for good reason. They keep it real and have a great selection. Check them out if you’re in the area.
best prices in town for quality product cbd and thc.i highly recommend you wont be dissapointed!!
This place, product and workers were amazing. They made my first experience a smooth transaction. I loved them so much I bought them two more customers the next day!
The atmosphere is very clean and uplifting with the neatness and beauty of the growing flower you see through a window; Bryan was very helpful and his suggestion on raw garden couldn't have been better, absolutely potent no counterfit; will definently be coming back
I love this little hidden gem. They have everything you need and the staff is super helpful and always make you feel welcome. Also they have great specials all the time!
New favorite shop. budtenders direct you to the best stuff. they always have good deals. The flower is top notch they have some heavy hitter flower here. definately recommend
Very affordable , super friendly service and informative.
Fountain of Wellbeing is a fitting name. These folks have the goods! They got a whole selection to pick from and the crew there is magnificent. They are all very knowledgeable and won’t guild you wrong if you’re a newbie who might be trying for the first time. If you haven’t stoped by to check them out, I’m sorry. You should drop what you’re doing and get some Mary Jane. Do it. Go do the thing.
FWB just became my new favorite shop! They literally have the cheapest Raw Garden in the entire LA County. The bud is fire too, I don't even smoke flower like that but I had to pick up a couple 8th's of the Garlic Cookies. 33% THC damn!!!!!