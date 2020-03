DirtyMurf on February 22, 2020

Before people freak out about the prices, this is not meant to be a budget shop. Low end of the flower is 100 a zip. Went in to try out the Sunhouse brand of flower. They had a decent selection of each shelf. What I will say is that this will be a great place to have when my go-to shop’s grow is not ready yet. Knowing I’ll be able to find top notch flower, but at a higher price, will be convenient.