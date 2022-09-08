***Out of state pickups welcome*** ***State ID and Medical Card required at pickup/delivery*** ***Delivery between Kittery and Kennebunk*** ***$50 order minimum*** Family grown, unique genetics, diligent cultivation. Our cultivation strategy works to maximize terpene profiles. We grow under LEDs (Fohse A3i), feed Mills Nutrients, plant in coco perlite, and feed compost tea weekly in an effort to elevate organic inputs. Chemdog, cookies, diesel, and haze genetics are represented, with near east landraces coming soon. Our cultivation director has 45 years of experience in cannabis cultivation, as well as three sons who own and operate alongside him. Everything we offer is grown by us, and all solventless processing is done in house.