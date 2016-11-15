Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
These sultry sweets are crafted with premium chocolate and infused with precisely extracted cannabis for optimal enjoyment. Relax, kick up your feet and pop a chocolate piece of your choosing for hours of cannabis ease. Each container offers ten (10) candies for a total of 100 mg of THC. Check out our Menu for a full list of flavors **SEASONAL FLAVORS NOW IN STORE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST**
This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming, Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children. CAUTION: Intoxicating effects may be delayed by 2+ hours.