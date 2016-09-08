rroybal13 on April 15, 2019

Went into Freedom Road this morning and made a purchase. The quality of the product was insane! The service at FR was Top-Notch. I would like to give a shout out to John the bud-tender who was great! He answered all my questions and knew all the genetics. FR has great products, prices, and service. There are only two places I stop in Trinidad and Freedom Road is now one of them. Even the service I received over the phone was awesome. I even got a 20% discount for having an out of state medical card! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!