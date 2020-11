Waited about 45 minutes and they only had one strain, but the owner Mr. Sullivan and his staff came out several times to check on their customers and thanked us for waiting and let us know more strains are on the way. I believe there are 3 available as of 11/8/2020. They’re the only ones open in KC right now, but this place is going to be one of the better dispensaries in KC because of the staff. As long as they come up with some good specials when the other dispensaries open up