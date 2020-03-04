We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Lets get this weekend rolling!
From now through Monday(04/06):
Captains Cake, NY Cheese and Royal Paradise for $175/oz!
Lemon Tree and MAC for $200/oz! While supplies last!
Also new - Grease Cake and Sour Sunset Batter by Oasis Refinery :)
Reminder: we are currently operating curbside only, so be sure to place your order online, or over the phone
See everyone soon!