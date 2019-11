aceadam19 on February 13, 2019

My favorite dispensary. Computer-based store allows real time online shopping, meaning you know what you are getting before you get there. If you have any product questions, the staff is incredibly friendly and knowledgeable, and more than willing to help you in store. Prices are highly competitive and they have a very diverse selection of a full range of cannabis products. Membership program is fantastic, where purchases provide you with points, which you can then use on discounts.