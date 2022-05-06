Drove down from draconian NH to this lovely sanctum. The ever-knowledgeable budtender I conversed with was delightful to talk the pleasing dulcet tones were a wonder to my ears. She deduced rather quickly my desires and her cure. ‘I have exactly what you desire. I can sense this in the air around you, in the colour of your aura, in the tiny of your skin.’ ‘Thank the goddess, I never thought I’d be meeting the person who could truly see me and understand my desires so nakedly’, I replied. She reached behind her and came back with what appeared to be a tin of mints. ‘This, ‘ and she paused, not to prolong the suspense, but to pay reverence to what she held. ‘This is the gateway, the gateway to meditation, to being able to disconnect from our frail existence to see the true light of all mankind, to see the energy of everything, living and dead. And for this journey, you shall pack up 4 bags of Doritos, several liters of water, 20 bars of chocolate, taco chips and salsa, pretzels with mustard and ice cream’s many flavors. Yes, my friends, I’m thoroughly stoned right now courtesy of this store. Good peeps, good bud/gummies/vape, good prices. Peace on.