Full Harvest Moonz is a women-owned recreational cannabis dispensary located in Haverhill, Massachusetts on the North Shore of MA. We are deeply passionate about the power of plant medicine and are dedicated to providing our community with the highest quality recreational cannabis products, genuine & heartfelt customer service, and the most up-to-date cannabis education. Through cannabis, we pride ourselves in helping bring healing to the body, mind, and spirit, to create balance and wellness from within.