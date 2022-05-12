dispensary
Medical
Fuzzy Trees Dispensary
Tulsa, Oklahoma
About this dispensary
It looks like you've found the best Gas in town...Welcome and we can't wait to see you at Lady Fuzzy Trees where the Lady's always got what you need. We offer a variety of products from Flower to T-Shirts. Indica's, Sativa's and in between. We are at the corner of 129th East Ave, and 31st St to the west of the QuikTrip in the Briarglen Shopping Center.
12654 East 31st, Tulsa, OK
License DAAA-SF00-DO87
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblemedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
9am - 6pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm
