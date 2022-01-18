** Opening Soon: January 17th, 2022!!! ** **LIMITED STORE HOURS** Opening Week: (January 17th - 23rd) Monday: 12pm -6pm Tuesday: 12pm - 6pm Wednesday: 3pm - 8pm Thursday: 12pm - 8pm Friday - Sunday: Back to regular store hours (10am - 8pm) Fyre Ants strives to deliver the best customer service and best prices in the area! We focus on high-quality products, the best brands, and a Best-in-Class colony of Budtenders to help make your experience here, simple and easy! Whether you are a first-timer or an experienced CANNA-sseur; We appreciate the cannabis culture in its entirety and encourage enthusiasts to be a part of our retail establishment as a consumer, employee, or advocate (or all of the above) Welcome to Fyre Ants! We're glad you're here!