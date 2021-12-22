Cannaculture’s rich history that has evolved over the decades is steeped with world class cannabis genetics. From the legacy to now legal markets, the culture has blossomed to include household brand names who cultivate consumer love for the plant and respect for the potency of the flower. GAGE is itself a household name revered for its high quality cannabis flower that is unmatched by any of our competitors. In additional, GAGE’s award winning retail stores house many of the industry’s leading brands, providing customers with a best-in-class experience starting at a GAGE retail site all the way through to the premium cannabis they light.