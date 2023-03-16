I'm a big fan and supporter of Gage. Started shopping there shortly after they opened- haven't looked back at any of the other dispensaries- and I've shopped frequently at nearly all of them in the past. They have the best base price on nearly everything, by far the best deals and they match any other price, deal or sale from any other shop in the area. They are constantly running some promotion or otherwise, and very often involved in community projects from winter gear or canned good drives to the social equity grant program where they offer $50k grants to local people, businesses and community groups such as those who deal with record expungement related to the BS war on drugs. Gage really cares about the community and has the best prices- you should be shopping here. Two other reviews at the time, 0 stars because the reviewer couldn't read signs and seemed to lack common sense- the pull up routine isn't confusing to anyone else, and not paying attention caused a hiccup in the system for staff AND other customers. I bet this person was more embarrassed by their actions than how they were treated. Pay attention to signs when you are driving and you'll do fine. The other review was 5 stars- that one makes sense. Just saw that my favorite shop had 2 stars and wanted to leave my 2 cents!