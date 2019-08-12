355 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 119
Show All 53
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$554
Deals
Dixie - Buy 1 Get 1 50% off!
Valid 12/8/2019 – 12/15/2019
December Promotion. Buy 1 Dixie Brand product, get 1 50% off. Applies to all Dixie Products from gummies, taffy, bath soaks and balms.
50% discount applied to second item of equal or lesser value. Available while supplies last.
Dixie - Buy 1 Get 1 50% off!
Valid 12/8/2019 – 12/15/2019
December Promotion. Buy 1 Dixie Brand product, get 1 50% off. Applies to all Dixie Products from gummies, taffy, bath soaks and balms.
50% discount applied to second item of equal or lesser value. Available while supplies last.
All Products
Genius 13 (Rec)
from Wheeler Farm
19.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Genius 13
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Heavy Duty Grizzly (Rec)
from Wheeler Farm
21.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Heavy Duty Grizzly
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Lilac Diesel (Rec)
from Wheeler Farm
16.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Lilac Diesel
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Morning Dew (Rec)
from Wheeler Farm
20.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Morning Dew
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Over Flo (Rec)
from Wheeler Farm
23.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Over Flo
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Strawberry Gelato (Rec)
from Wheeler Farm
22.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Gelato
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Temple Kush (Rec)
from Wheeler Farm
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Temple Kush
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Tre Star (Rec)
from Wheeler Farm
20.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Tre Star
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Dolato (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
15.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$112.51 ounce
Sour Amnesia (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
13.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Amnesia
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$112.51 ounce
Sour Dick (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
15.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Dick
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$112.51 ounce
Violator Kush (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
15.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Violator Kush
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$112.51 ounce
Atomic (Rec)
from Wheeler Farm
16.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Atomic
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Bootlegger (Rec)
from Wheeler Farm
17.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Bootlegger
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Citral Flo (Rec)
from Wheeler Farm
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Citral Flo
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Chemodo Dragon (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
21.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemodo Dragon
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$112.51 ounce
Pure Love (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
4.97%
THC
8.41%
CBD
Pure Love
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$112.51 ounce
Chem #4 x GB - Sale (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
20.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem #4
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$12⅛ ounce
$24¼ ounce
$46.45½ ounce
$701 ounce
Chem 4 x GB (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
13.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem 4
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$112.51 ounce
Sour Tangie (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
15.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$112.51 ounce
XJ-13 (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
12.81%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$112.51 ounce
Ice Cream Man (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
18.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$112.51 ounce
Purple Urkle (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
18.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Urkle
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$112.51 ounce
Diesel (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
4.97%
THC
8.41%
CBD
Diesel
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$112.51 ounce
Chomodo Dragon (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
22.97%
THC
0%
CBD
chomodo dragon
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$112.51 ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a GG4)
from Ganja Gourmet
20.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$112.51 ounce
Unicorn (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
6.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Unicorn
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$112.51 ounce
9 Pound Hammer (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
16.94%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$112.51 ounce
Lavender - Sale (MED)
from Ganja Gourmet
17.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$12⅛ ounce
$24¼ ounce
$46.45½ ounce
$701 ounce
Iron Triangle OG Live Sauce
from High Tech Concentrates
76.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Iron Triangle
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
Space Monkey Live Sauce
from High Tech Concentrates
82.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Monkey
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
Dr. Who Live Sauce
from High Tech Concentrates
78.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
Lavender Haze live sauce
from High Tech Concentrates
79.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Haze
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
Atomic Poison - Moonrocks (MED)
from Colorado's Best Dabs
51.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Atomic Poison
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Rosin
from Nomad Extracts
75.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sterle Kush
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Hibiscus Sunrise Live Sauce
from High Tech Concentrates
76.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Hibiscus Sunrise
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
Krishna Kush Live Sauce
from High Tech Concentrates
76.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Krishna Kush
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
Maui Wowie - Sesh 1000mg Syringe (MED)
from Craft Concentrates
91.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Durban Dragon Wax
from West Edison
64.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Dragon
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
Mahalo Tango Shatter
from West Edison
66.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Mahalo Tango
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
12345 ... 9