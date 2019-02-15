Alla81
The place is clean, the staff is fast and friendly. Love the selection when it's there.
4.3
10 reviews
Excellent products and service!
I have everything good to say about the professionalism, courtesy, and care given to me at Garden Remedies in Marlborough, MA. They have a great supply of products in stock always. Their call center is also top notch service to the customer base. Very helpful and knowledgeable. I can give high marks to this dispensary over and over again. Thank you Garden Remedies for all your service. Keep up the good work! SP
This is first visit and very disappointed...the weed Chem4 is very weak...yes somewhat of a "calm" effect but no high at all. I regret my purchase...not even close to what I had been purchasing prior to legalization. 90% of products are edibles. So too with CBD joint....little if any effect.
The place is awesome. The weed is awesome. I got the Blue Dream at 21.6% today and I love it.
As a Medical patient, Terrible couple visits. Bud is terribly trimmed. Their Staff is unprofessional and have no idea what their talking about and constantly talking about how their getting High on their break. Security guard doesn’t know prices or how to answer questions. I never see them checking on Recreational patients IDs , yet is a hassle to come in as a medical patient.This locations cares more about their recreational patients than medical as they never have any medicine and won’t move anything over to the medical side if a patient needs it. Literally going to finish my voucher and probably never coming back to Garden Remedies. I highly recommend not coming here as a medical patient.
i live right down the street from here and they never have any weed. They had the same boring strains since they’ve opened
What a big shock.....zero options,over priced waxes, and still imposing limits on adult purchase WHICH NO OTHER SHOP EXCEPT NETA IS DOING. And neta sucks too. It boggles me how this place gets over a 4 star rating when all i hear and see are complaints and no resolutions. Garden remedies is LITERALLY saying they dont care about customers feed back. Man i cant wait til shops lile this go under after REAL stores come to mass. Til then anywhere in mass but this place or neta is FAR!!!! Better
Why did you stop selling wax for 60? 72 and 80 is wayyyyy too much. Another dispensary getting greedy
convenient , nice staff but come one guys, Your weed is bland and boring !! Same strains for months if you actual have any for recreational!! Shops popping up all over WE have choices ! Good luck , your medical patients won't keep you alive!