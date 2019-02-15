katiebug1086 on November 19, 2019

As a Medical patient, Terrible couple visits. Bud is terribly trimmed. Their Staff is unprofessional and have no idea what their talking about and constantly talking about how their getting High on their break. Security guard doesn’t know prices or how to answer questions. I never see them checking on Recreational patients IDs , yet is a hassle to come in as a medical patient.This locations cares more about their recreational patients than medical as they never have any medicine and won’t move anything over to the medical side if a patient needs it. Literally going to finish my voucher and probably never coming back to Garden Remedies. I highly recommend not coming here as a medical patient.