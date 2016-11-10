Lulu1988 on November 9, 2019

I reserved ahead on Leafly at 7 PM and drove a half hour to get there (they close at 8) after receiving a text saying my order was ready for pickup. I drove around looking for a parking spot and finally found one. When I got to the door, a man opened the door and asked if I had an appointment and I said no but I ordered on Leafly. He said let me check if they’re still running. Came back and said no. I showed him my confirmation text and noticed I had a new text saying my order was cancelled... my order was cancelled at 7:47. I showed the man the text at 7:48 and that it was ONE minute ago. He said sorry, and I asked if there was anything he could do and he said no sorry. Didn’t explain why, I’m assuming he wanted to close early. I will never come here or suggest this dispensary to anybody. I’m sorry too, that you lost a customer.