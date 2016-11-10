Chrisalarie13
4.4
10 reviews
Very convenient and easy
Fast, Friendly. Customer service is impeccable.
Confusing instructions on website, but Leafly responded quickly to questions. Variety of strains limited, but not in a problematic way.
Great location! Staff is really nice.
Paying 80 bux a gram for anything is highway robbery.
I used leafly pickup at this location and it was the easiest process. The associate made excellent replacements and the bud itself has a Californian knocked on her ass. This place is a GEM!
Favorite dispensary in Boston area! Great people, great Selection, great treatment of “non medicinal” patients. A+
There was a glitch in the system and that the strain I ordered wasn't available, but the woman at the store helped me quickly find an alternative. I'm very happy with my experience at Garden Remedies.
Fast and courteous service. Great prices too.
I reserved ahead on Leafly at 7 PM and drove a half hour to get there (they close at 8) after receiving a text saying my order was ready for pickup. I drove around looking for a parking spot and finally found one. When I got to the door, a man opened the door and asked if I had an appointment and I said no but I ordered on Leafly. He said let me check if they’re still running. Came back and said no. I showed him my confirmation text and noticed I had a new text saying my order was cancelled... my order was cancelled at 7:47. I showed the man the text at 7:48 and that it was ONE minute ago. He said sorry, and I asked if there was anything he could do and he said no sorry. Didn’t explain why, I’m assuming he wanted to close early. I will never come here or suggest this dispensary to anybody. I’m sorry too, that you lost a customer.