JennManny14 on April 9, 2019

Went in and this woman who worked there and didn't give me her name. Glasses and a ponytail black hair shaved in the back was the rudest person I have dealt with in a long time. She said she was only here for about 2 months. She wanted to argue with me when I asked about the specials and live sugar saying they didn't have it when clearly they did. She went off on a tangent and was ridiculously melodramatic saying she will never help me again. If this is what your customer service reps have come to you better close shop because that kind of attitude doesn't belong ANYWHERE IN THE CUSTOMER SERVICE INDUSTRY!!! I know everyone has a bad day but with this lady you can tell it's more then a bad day. She tried to continue to argue with me while checking out. Because of this I will not be coming back here again. Not only did she ruin the experience she just lost you a customer and I will tell my friends not to shop here again.