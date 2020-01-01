Follow
Nugget CBD-Ontario
Deals
Veteran's Discount
Valid 3/22/2019 – 1/1/2020
We are proud to offer a 10% military discount on all regularly priced items.
All Products
Infinite CBD - Absolute Zero 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate
from Infinite CBD
0%
THC
99.9%
CBD
US Industrial Hemp
Strain
$341 g
In-store only
CBDistillery - CBDelicious 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate Hemp Powder
from CBDistillery
0%
THC
99.9%
CBD
US Industrial Hemp
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
CBDistillery - Terpsolate 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate Hemp Powder – Tangie
from CBDistillery
0%
THC
99.9%
CBD
US Industrial Hemp
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Honu - CBD Isolate
from Honu
0%
THC
99.9%
CBD
Oregon Hemp
Strain
$391 g
In-store only
CBDistillery - CBD Isolate Powder
from CBDistillery
0%
THC
99.9%
CBD
US Industrial Hemp
Strain
$441 g
In-store only
CBDistillery - Terpsolate 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate Hemp Powder – Blue Dream
from CBDistillery
0%
THC
99.9%
CBD
US Industrial Hemp
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
grönCBD - Raspberry White Chocolate
from Gron
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Steep Fuze Coffee - Decaf 12oz
from Steep Fuze
0mg
THC
360mg
CBD
Colorado Hemp
Strain
$58each
In-store only
Steep Fuze Coffee - New Mountain 12oz
from Steep Fuze
0mg
THC
360mg
CBD
Colorado Hemp
Strain
$58each
In-store only
CBD Gummies - Peach Bombs
from CBD 'R US
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
US Hemp
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Sun God - Heka Serenitea Herbal Tea
from Sun God Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.5each
In-store only
Sun God - Eir Moon Herbal Tea
from Sun God Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.5each
In-store only
grön - Mint CBD Oil Tincture - 500mg
from Gron
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Oregon Hemp
Strain
$58each
In-store only
grönCBD Tincture - Lemon/Lime
from Gron
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Oregon Hemp
Strain
$55each
In-store only
grönCBD - Dark Chocolate w/ Sea Salt
from Gron
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Oregon Hemp
Strain
$22each
In-store only
A Boring Life - Dark Chocolate Almonds
from A Boring Life
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
Oregon Hemp
Strain
$11each
In-store only
Irie Honey Sticks
from Irie CBD
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
US Grown Hemp
Strain
$2.5each
In-store only
CBDistillery - CBDrop Pure CBD Oil Tincture- 5000mg
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
5000mg
CBD
US Industrial Hemp
Strain
$187each
In-store only
CBDistillery - CBDrop Pure CBD Oil Tincture- 250mg
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
US Industrial Hemp
Strain
$18each
In-store only
CBDistillery - CBD Gummies - 30mg
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
US Industrial Hemp
Strain
$67each
In-store only
CBDistillery - CBDrop Pure CBD Oil Tincture - 500mg
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
US Industrial Hemp
Strain
$26each
In-store only
CBDistillery - CBDrop Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture - 1000mg
from CBDistillery
0.3mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
US Industrial Hemp
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Honu - Dark Chocolate Peppermint
from Honu
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
Oregon Hemp
Strain
$11each
In-store only
grönCBD - Milk Chocolate w/ Sea Salt
from Gron
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Oregon Hemp
Strain
$22each
In-store only
A Boring Life - Sweet & Spicy Walnuts
from A Boring Life
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
Oregon Hemp
Strain
$6each
In-store only
CBDistillery - CBDrop Pure CBD Oil Tincture - 1000mg
from CBDistillery
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
US Industrial Hemp
Strain
$39each
In-store only
A Boring Life - Almonds w/ Hint of Lavender
from A Boring Life
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
Oregon Hemp
Strain
$6each
In-store only
CBDistillery - CBDrop Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture- 250mg
from CBDistillery
0.3mg
THC
250mg
CBD
US Industrial Hemp
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Steep Fuze Coffee - The Origin 3oz
from Steep Fuze
0mg
THC
90mg
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$23each
In-store only
CBD Lemon Drops
from CBD 'R US
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Steep Fuze Coffee - New Mountain 3oz
from Steep Fuze
0mg
THC
90mg
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$23each
In-store only
Steep Fuze Coffee - Decaf 3oz
from Steep Fuze
0mg
THC
90mg
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$23each
In-store only
Steep Fuze Coffee - The Origin 12oz
from Steep Fuze
0mg
THC
360mg
CBD
Colorado Hemp
Strain
$58each
In-store only
Honu - Sugar-free Dark Chocolate
from Honu
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
Oregon Hemp
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Honu - Chocolate Turtles
from Honu
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$11each
In-store only
Honu - Orange Dreamsicles
from Honu
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
Oregon Hemp
Strain
$11each
In-store only
Honu - Chocolate Caramels
from Honu
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
Oregon Hemp
Strain
$11each
In-store only
Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drink - Classic
from Kona Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drink - Cherry Vanilla
from Kona Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drink - Platinum
from Kona Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hemp
Strain
$5each
In-store only
