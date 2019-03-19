DabbinDutchess on March 24, 2019

Straight out of Sumpter...right into Ontario. The Golden Nugget CBD shop is a new store full of your CBD needs. They have a great product line, with more coming. From your aches and pains, to your pets the Golden Nugget CBD store will give you a relaxed and informative setting. Next time you or your fur baby needs a little relief stop by Golden Nugget CBD in Ontario, Oregon. Good People, Good Love, Good Smoke @DabbinDutchess