j0nnyf1v3
This place handled the switchover mega well. They always have the Jetty Gold on deck, and at the best price. So thumbs up for this place.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
This place handled the switchover mega well. They always have the Jetty Gold on deck, and at the best price. So thumbs up for this place.
Stopped specifically for some flowers shown on their menu but they did not have most of what is on the menu. I went down the menu asking for strains listed and it was just no, no, no, no... Literally seven or eight strains on their menu they didn't have before I gave up. Other wise a clean shop and a very personable (but rather unknowlegable) budtender. I understand that occasionally something runs out but I wouldn't come back given that the menu listing is so grossly inaccurate.
Great first experience!
Good spot. Love the delivery service.
I wanted to see how a California dispensary would compare to the ones back home that I have used for 7 years and I apparentky picked the wrong one to try. Goldn Bloom missed the mark completely. Almost 2 hours to get my delivery on a weeknight, and the "top shelf" medicine that was recommended by Nico was medium grade at best, with seeds, stems and no euphoria at all. And the $1 Sunrise eighth that I got for spending over $50 went right into the trash. It was the worst cannabis I have ever seen and I have seen a lot! I called and spoke to the manager, Mike, who really didn't seem to care. After getting cut off (or hung up on?) he went on to help another customer and blew me off. Cali, if this is the standard for the dispensaries here, you guys are missing out, big time!
Best dispenser I’ve been.
I had an awesome experience at this place! Everyone working there was wonderful from the security guards up front (like Oswaldo and Alex!) to the bud-tenders behind the counter. 'High'ly recommend ;)
Thanks for the great review! We look forward to hearing from you again!
I love these people! Always exptremely friendly and just amaziny!
Thank you for the excellent review! We always strive to provide the best service to all our patients. We hope to hear from you again soon!
great dispensary. whenever I go there's no lines. The girls behind the counter are very helpful and always suggest great items for my fibromyalgia pain. Everything is pleasant from the entrance to the exit.
Hi, thanks for the great review! We look forward to hearing from you again!
If i could give you 10 stars i would. Awesome atmosphere ....Great and happy people working there...And impressive quality of product....Keep up the excellent work.....You have earned a new loyal customer.
Thank you very much for the wonderful review, we look forward to serving you again soon.