wahoo on June 21, 2018

I wanted to see how a California dispensary would compare to the ones back home that I have used for 7 years and I apparentky picked the wrong one to try. Goldn Bloom missed the mark completely. Almost 2 hours to get my delivery on a weeknight, and the "top shelf" medicine that was recommended by Nico was medium grade at best, with seeds, stems and no euphoria at all. And the $1 Sunrise eighth that I got for spending over $50 went right into the trash. It was the worst cannabis I have ever seen and I have seen a lot! I called and spoke to the manager, Mike, who really didn't seem to care. After getting cut off (or hung up on?) he went on to help another customer and blew me off. Cali, if this is the standard for the dispensaries here, you guys are missing out, big time!