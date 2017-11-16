Greenleaf_Annie
Loved McKenzie!! Very knowledgeable, great listener. Her recommendations were spot on. Cool atmosphere, helpful, clear signage. GC was recommended by the dude at Headquarters. Be sure to stop here.
4.9
8 reviews
This is a high-quality cannabis shop! The layout of the store is pretty impressive. The shelves are lined with quality products, and the pricing is pretty nice too. The staff is warm & friendly, and the customer service is exceptional. PUREVIBE is glad to recommend Good Chemistry on Colfax!
I've been here a few times and am never disappointed with anything!! from the first greeting to shopping, to your session, there is nothing I can complain about. excellent staff with great knowledge, friendly and relatable, nice prices and wonderful quality products. my all time favorite strain from here is the purple alien dawg 😍😍
Excellent prices on flower and concentrates. This is the place to go if you want to buy a mixed variety ounce or live resin at a great price. Very friendly and professional staff. My only complaint would be the time consuming system they have for different inventories at different registers. For example, if your budtender is out of a product, but the associate next to them has it, they must wait for a manager to transfer it which can take a while especially when they are busy. Besides that, I would say they are one of the best in the Denver metro area.
I have been visiting this Good Chemistry location for quite some time now and I have to say that it gets better every time. I am a medical patient and I have frequented very many Denver dispensaries and this one outdoes all of them. From the customer service to the whole experience, Good Chemistry has it all. With being a medical patient and experiencing all of Denver's finest and not so finest, I was very excited to see Rebecca at the front desk this week. I know her from a previous experience and I am delighted that she made an awesome transition. I am thrilled to know that she will be working with this dispensary!
Best in Denver. Been going here for the last 5 years. Every new place I try is a disappointment. Good Chemistry has set the bar and most places fall way short. Great staff, great product, clean atmosphere... easy to stop in get what I want and leave. Love this place!!!!! I give an extra 5 stars
This place used to be Wellspring Collective. They had great quality bud but the ounces were kinda pricey—but I liked going for smaller amounts of high quality flower. Once it rebranded as Good Chemistry I started going to a different place for a while... that was a mistake. After finally going back, I discovered that they had dropped the price of an ounce drastically while maintained the quality of the product. This is top 3 in South Denver metro for me. Never had a bad experience here. Unbelievable pricing for the quality. Super helpful budtenders.
You know, I’ve dabbled with other dispensary’s and I am not impressed. GC always have too shelf weed, concentrates, edibles, etc... It’s THE dispensary in Denver.