ariana257 on December 8, 2018

I have been visiting this Good Chemistry location for quite some time now and I have to say that it gets better every time. I am a medical patient and I have frequented very many Denver dispensaries and this one outdoes all of them. From the customer service to the whole experience, Good Chemistry has it all. With being a medical patient and experiencing all of Denver's finest and not so finest, I was very excited to see Rebecca at the front desk this week. I know her from a previous experience and I am delighted that she made an awesome transition. I am thrilled to know that she will be working with this dispensary!