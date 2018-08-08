Honasty1
STOP CLOSING BEFORE 10pm!!! So RUDE!?!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.4
10 reviews
STOP CLOSING BEFORE 10pm!!! So RUDE!?!
This place has the best weed in ma.
So I came here specifically for a half of Durban Poison, and I am extremely happy with it. It was tested very recently and was put into the container the same day I bought it, so that was nice. Very good strain; so much flavor and great effects. Super satisfied. While I was here I figured I'd take the recommendation of my budtender, and try some of your Live Sugar called RYTHM French King Live Sugar. It was pricey at $80/g but I figured hey, I'll treat myself! The person at the counter even let me smell some of it, and it smelled fantastic so I figured I'd love it. What I didn't realize until I got home (I live hours away) was that the concentrate that I received was made over 7 months ago, and doesn't have much if any fragrance that the one at the store had. Even the packaging is very damaged and smudged, to the point that reading the details of the cannabinoid content is impossible (not a big deal to me, just a bad look). While it did get me high (obviously, THC shouldn't degrade in 7 months), the whole reason I paid $80/g was for that flavor and terpenes that the person at the counter showed me, and mine has none of it. The product I received was completely different than the one I was shown. Not saying that concentrates can't be used past 7 months, just that the terpenes that I paid for were gone, making this high price unjustifiable. The whole experience was a huge bummer, and I felt ripped off. Overall, I would recommend this place for the flower as well as the kind service, but my experience with buying your concentrate was not great.
One of the Best places around. IF you know your stuff ,this is the place.. amazing selection.. Keep it up.
Prior to my visit, I researched what products I'd be purchasing, to make my visit all the more convenient. The selection of flower is outstanding, with varieties of Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid strains. The quality of the flower, quite good. My only concern was with the packaging ( I purchased 2 eighths) The container opens easily ,by pressing thumb and index finger, and there is no inner seal, to insure the product remains sterile, as well as tamper proof. Cannabis is a medicine, and like medicine purchased "over the counter" from a pharmacy, it should be better protected.
Hi mr.mister2, thanks for your feedback, we're happy to hear that you enjoy the quality of our flower. We've shared your thoughts with our retail team and hope to have the chance to serve you again soon.
Stellar
Great location, great staff, and great menu! We walked into the adult-use side and were greeted with smiles, and then presented with an extensive menu with great insights from our budtender. She was patient and took her time to let us get the aroma of each flower. Best recreational and medical dispensary I’ve been to so far.
Hi Esatu, thank you for your kind words! We hope to serve you again soon.
Well went in got some white strawberry diesel and first little nug I break up had a seed wasn't expected at all coming from a dispensary overall but was good I think It was a little premature dont really bit like I would like it to but. On to the next strain I got the lemon skunk top notch flower love that strain flower was nice and smelly brought me back to the old school skunk days i will go again 1 premature seed wont scare me away
Thank you!
Such a friendly atmosphere! very quick and informative as well!
Thank you for your kind words, Vbusk! We hope to have the chance to serve you again soon!
I have visited this particular location a few times. I made it a point to not go back. However, my visit on 9/18/2019 was by far the best experience I have Ever had with the customer service/ front line staff. Both Shamari and Oscar were engaging as well as informative. The selection of course was great but it was that particular interaction that ensured I would return. Prior experiences were very lackluster and felt contrived, they changed my mind and I'm appreciative. Now I can enjoy good product closer to home.
Hi Paniro617, we're happy to hear that you had a good experience. We've shared your comments with Shamari and Oscar and hope to serve you again soon.