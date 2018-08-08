Jacksnow12 on December 12, 2019

So I came here specifically for a half of Durban Poison, and I am extremely happy with it. It was tested very recently and was put into the container the same day I bought it, so that was nice. Very good strain; so much flavor and great effects. Super satisfied. While I was here I figured I'd take the recommendation of my budtender, and try some of your Live Sugar called RYTHM French King Live Sugar. It was pricey at $80/g but I figured hey, I'll treat myself! The person at the counter even let me smell some of it, and it smelled fantastic so I figured I'd love it. What I didn't realize until I got home (I live hours away) was that the concentrate that I received was made over 7 months ago, and doesn't have much if any fragrance that the one at the store had. Even the packaging is very damaged and smudged, to the point that reading the details of the cannabinoid content is impossible (not a big deal to me, just a bad look). While it did get me high (obviously, THC shouldn't degrade in 7 months), the whole reason I paid $80/g was for that flavor and terpenes that the person at the counter showed me, and mine has none of it. The product I received was completely different than the one I was shown. Not saying that concentrates can't be used past 7 months, just that the terpenes that I paid for were gone, making this high price unjustifiable. The whole experience was a huge bummer, and I felt ripped off. Overall, I would recommend this place for the flower as well as the kind service, but my experience with buying your concentrate was not great.