SparkTheWolf on April 10, 2019

Another Dispensary that just came out of random to check out on my 2 month summer tour of Colorado State, was Good Chemistry on 330 E Colfax in Downtown Denver. It is a superior experience from the time walking in, until you leave. The Quality always holds high standards on their products, as well as the cleanliness of the shop and the orginization. The people who do work here seem to rush you little. To me, this isn't hard for me to accept and deal with, however some others who need to ask questions or figure out what the best thing(s) to get, may not find it as easy or capable of dealing with. The atmosphere always has a happy, and relaxed buzz as public traffic comes in and out. Prices are the best here that I've seen for most of the flower/bud. A general amount of the time, full ounces run for about $90, which is super great, especially if you are on that slim budget. I definitely recommend everyone to this dispensary for a great amount of reasons. Good Chemistry is number 5 of 10 for my favorite dispensaries in Downtown Denver