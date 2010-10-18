Juggawheels69
Very cool experience first time in town and they explained how everything worked and gave recommendations. Definitely will return
4.5
10 reviews
impressive I might say... impressive. found my "soulmate"... I'll be back...😁
Came to vacation in Colorado and stopped here for some weed. Didn't like the fact that it wasn't sealed, but trusted the people behind the counter. Got back to our rental, opened the containers and found one with nothing in it. Theirs nothing worse than a thief working at a dispensary. I will never come back here and I will put this imfo on every site I can, to imformation ppl not to shop here and get robbed. Fucking pathetic, u would think u would have a camera on the workers and ppl shopping. I hope they close ur sorry ass,s down.
Very good
First experience in a CO dispensary. Stephanie was awesome and clearly loves her job. She made some solid recommendations and was very knowledgable. Great full-flower prerolls. Clean dispensary, clean menus, good variety for the size of the place and everyone working welcomed me in and said goodbye on the way out. I'll be back next time I'm in town! Thanks guys
THIS IS WHERE YOU WANT TO SHOP! The chemistry and VIBE here is exactly what you need in your day! Each and every time I stop in here the Good Chemistry team goes out of their way to provide an exceptional customer experience! The products offered here are top-notch and the pdiscounts are pretty impressive. PUREVIBE is glad to recommend high quality cannabis shops like Good Chemistry on Colfax!
Another Dispensary that just came out of random to check out on my 2 month summer tour of Colorado State, was Good Chemistry on 330 E Colfax in Downtown Denver. It is a superior experience from the time walking in, until you leave. The Quality always holds high standards on their products, as well as the cleanliness of the shop and the orginization. The people who do work here seem to rush you little. To me, this isn't hard for me to accept and deal with, however some others who need to ask questions or figure out what the best thing(s) to get, may not find it as easy or capable of dealing with. The atmosphere always has a happy, and relaxed buzz as public traffic comes in and out. Prices are the best here that I've seen for most of the flower/bud. A general amount of the time, full ounces run for about $90, which is super great, especially if you are on that slim budget. I definitely recommend everyone to this dispensary for a great amount of reasons. Good Chemistry is number 5 of 10 for my favorite dispensaries in Downtown Denver
Finally got my $25 credit right when Times were tough, loyalty pays off!!! $38 for half oz after I used my points, best deal ever on quality. Thank you Good Chem and see you next week!
Goodchem is one of my favorite dispensaries! The stock is amazing and all of the bud tenders (Amber is my favorite 💕) are super helpful and nice!
90$ rec oz's is hard to beat. Good quality for the price and a pretty large selection everytime I've been in. Friendly bud tenders and short waits. Its my go to for oz's of flowers and I'm local.