This is my go-to Dispensary. Kortney is the best bud tender! I always love when I have her as my bud tender because she is attentive yet very patient with me and respects my knowledge on cannabis and we respectfully talk to find a good product that suites me. Also the spread sheet with all the prices and strains Kortney made is AMAZING! Makes it so much easier for me to find what I'm looking for and It feels so much more organized.