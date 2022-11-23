GOOD DAY FARM - Columbia
Columbia, MO, offers small-town friendliness with big city features. Located on Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 63, Columbia is in the middle of the state and the nation. Experience a GOOD DAY in Columbia, MO. At GOOD DAY FARM, our mission is to give everyone that perfect “day at the farm” feeling. We are passionate about cannabis and dedicated to helping you find the perfect product for your needs. GOOD DAY FARM Columbia’s expansive medical cannabis menu includes over 30 premium flower strains, edibles & award-winning, best-tasting gummies, vapes, and concentrates. We can’t wait to serve the GOOD people of Columbia, MO. So come see us today and experience the GOOD DAY FARM difference!