GOOD DAY FARM - East Sunshine (Med/Rec)
GOOD DAY FARM - East Sunshine (Med/Rec)
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

GOOD DAY FARM - East Sunshine (Med/Rec)

SpringfieldMissouri
866.2 miles away
Loading...
429 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

GOOD DAY FARM - East Sunshine (Med/Rec)

At GOOD DAY FARM, we believe in the right to pursue a GOOD day and, ultimately, a GOOD life. For us, this means providing the best plant medicine possible to support patients in this pursuit. Our products are grown with love and developed with care, always keeping GOOD people in mind. Whether you shop in-store or online, the GOOD DAY FARM team is here to guide you through all our GOOD cannabis products and help you find your path to more GOOD days.

Leafly member since 2021

Followers: 147
1510 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO
Call 4177087751
Visit website
License DIS000094
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm

Photos of GOOD DAY FARM - East Sunshine (Med/Rec)

Show all photos

29 Reviews of GOOD DAY FARM - East Sunshine (Med/Rec)

4.6
Quality
4.5
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.