GOOD DAY FARM - East Sunshine (Med/Rec)
About this dispensary
At GOOD DAY FARM, we believe in the right to pursue a GOOD day and, ultimately, a GOOD life. For us, this means providing the best plant medicine possible to support patients in this pursuit. Our products are grown with love and developed with care, always keeping GOOD people in mind. Whether you shop in-store or online, the GOOD DAY FARM team is here to guide you through all our GOOD cannabis products and help you find your path to more GOOD days.
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 147
1510 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO
License DIS000094
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
